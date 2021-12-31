US Declines Comment on Chung's Remarks on War-Ending Declaration

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department has declined to directly comment on the South Korean top diplomat's remarks on the draft of a declaration of a formal end to the Korean War.The department was asked to comment on Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong's remarks earlier on Wednesday that the two nations have effectively agreed on the draft text.Offering no direct response to the KBS inquiry, a department spokesperson just said the United States remains committed to achieving lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula through dialogue and diplomacy with North Korea.The spokesperson added that to this end, the U.S. will continue to seek engagement with North Korea as part of a calibrated, practical approach in order to make tangible progress that increases the security of the United States, its allies and its deployed forces.Minister Chung told reporters on Wednesday that the allies have already agreed on the importance of the war-end declaration and they have effectively agreed on the draft text.