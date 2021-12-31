Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Japan Protests S. Korea's Dokdo Defense Drill

Written: 2021-12-30 08:37:46Updated: 2021-12-30 10:05:35

Japan Protests S. Korea's Dokdo Defense Drill

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan has reportedly protested against a regular military exercise by South Korea near the Dokdo islets.  

According to Japanese public broadcaster NHK, the Japanese foreign ministry announced on Wednesday that it lodged a strong protest with Seoul, calling it unacceptable and extremely regrettable. 

Last week, South Korea conducted a closed-door military exercise aimed at defending East Sea territories near the Doko islets, mobilizing Navy and Coast Guard vessels and Air Force assets.

The military and Coast Guard have carried out the Dokdo defense drills since 1986. From 2003, they've been held twice a year. Japan has strongly protested the drills when they’ve occurred.

Japan's Kyodo News said the South Korean defense ministry has withheld information regarding the drills, apparently to avoid heightening tensions with Japan, which regards the islets as part of its territory and calls them Takeshima.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >