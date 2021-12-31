Industrial Output Jumps 3.2% in November

Photo : KBS News

Industrial output jumped over three percent in November from a month ago to post the largest gain in 17 months as car and chip production increased, while consumption decreased nearly two percent.According to Statistics Korea on Thursday, the index of the nation’s overall industrial production came to 114-point-four in November, up three-point-two percent from the previous month.It marks the largest growth since June of last year, when it jumped three-point-nine percent.The rise in November is partly attributed to the base effect as the previous month saw a one-point-nine percent fall to post the largest drop in 18 months due to fewer working days.Output in the manufacturing industries grew five-point-three percent, ending the losing streak. Service sector output also gained two percent on-month.Retail sales, a key indicator of consumption levels, however, slipped one-point-nine percent on-month, the largest fall since July of last year. Facility investment jumped ten-point-nine percent on-month.