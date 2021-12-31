N. Korea Deliberates Next Year's Budget at Party Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has reportedly launched deliberation of its budget for the new year at a major party meeting.According to the North's official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Thursday, budget deliberation was launched the previous day at the Fourth Plenary Meeting of the Eighth Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party.The KCNA said that on the third day of the plenary session, a state budget deliberation group was organized to discuss the implementation of the state budget for 2021 and the budget for 2022, working on a related draft document.The report said serious discussions were under way on the draft under the guidance of officials from the Politburo of the party's central committee.The KCNA said participants also discussed North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's report made on the first two days of the plenary session.Kim presented the direction of the main party and state policies for 2022 on the first day, and reported on tasks for the socialist rural development on the second day.