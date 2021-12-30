Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

New COVID-19 Cases over 5,000 for Second Day, Critical Patients at 1,145

Written: 2021-12-30 09:44:02Updated: 2021-12-30 11:00:17

New COVID-19 Cases over 5,000 for Second Day, Critical Patients at 1,145

Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities reported more than five-thousand new COVID-19 cases for the second straight day, with the number of critical cases staying over one-thousand for ten days.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said Thursday that five-thousand-37 new infections were reported throughout the previous day, raising the accumulated caseload to 625-thousand-967. 

Of the new cases, four-thousand-930 were local transmissions while 107 were from overseas. 

The daily tally dropped by about 370 from a day ago and over 18-hundred from a week ago. However, the drop has yet to lead to a significant fall in critical patients and deaths. 

The number of patients in serious or critical condition dropped by six to one-thousand-145, the second largest tally to date. 

Deaths from the virus bounced back to 73 from 36 the previous day, raising the accumulated death toll to five-thousand-455. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-87 percent. 

The number of omicron infections jumped by 67 to a total of 625.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >