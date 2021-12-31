Civic Group Honors Victims of Japan's Wartime Sex Slavery Who Died in 2021

Photo : YONHAP News

A civic group supporting victims of Japan’s wartime sex slavery held its last weekly protest of the year on Wednesday where it honored victims who died this year.The Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan held its one-thousand-524th weekly protest in front of the head office of Yonhap News Agency, which is near the site that formerly housed the Japanese Embassy in Seoul.The council said three victims died this year, adding that more victims in China and the Philippines had also died. After a memorial speech, council members paid silent tribute and laid out flowers for the victims.On a Seoul-Tokyo agreement settling the wartime sex slavery issue which marked its sixth anniversary on Tuesday, the council said the deal was a diplomatic accord pursued without including the victims. It denounced the agreement, saying victims felt insulted and suffered secondary damage.Citing that next year would mark the 30th anniversary of its weekly protests which are held every Wednesday, the council urged the Japanese government to apologize and shed light on the wartime atrocity.There are now only 13 surviving victims registered with the South Korean government.