Son Heung-min, Ji So-yun Named Players of the Year for 6th Time

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean football stars Son Heung-min and Ji So-yun have been named male and female players of the year by the Korea Football Association(KFA).The KFA announced on Wednesday that Son and Ji placed first in a survey of football experts on the best South Korean players for 2021. It marked the sixth time for both Son and Ji to earn the honor.Son scored a total of 22 goals in the 2020-2021 English Premier League season for Tottenham Hotspur, posting a new personal record. As a member of the national football team, he scored four goals in seven matches to become the top scorer.Meanwhile, Ji was selected the KFA’s women’s footballer of the year after earning the title last in 2019.She is currently the country’s all-time leading goal scorer across all teams, divisions, genders and competitions. Playing for Chelsea in the FA Women’s Super League, she contributed to the club’s league and cup victories. Additionally, she helped Chelsea come runner-up in the UEFA Champions League.Ji has also shown a strong performance as a member of the women’s national football team, which she joined at age 15.