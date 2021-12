Photo : YONHAP News

Information on the assets of some 100 users of Naver Pay, a mobile payment service operated by Naver Corporation, was exposed to other users due to system errors.Naver disclosed on Thursday, the errors occurred on Tuesday night when Naver Financial Corporation was converting the “My Asset” service on Naver Pay to “My Data” service.Naver told KBS that though information on assets was exposed, details were not revealed on who the assets belonged to. Such information included bank account numbers, credit card numbers and payment records.Naver said it restored the system in the early hours of Wednesday and has not confirmed any secondary damage from the system errors, including leakage of personal information.The firm plans to decide on whether to give out compensation after confirming whether any Naver Pay users suffered secondary damage.