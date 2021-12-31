Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

DP Candidate Dismisses Surveillance Complaints, PPP Candidate Claims Election Meddling

Written: 2021-12-30 13:22:37Updated: 2021-12-30 13:56:28

DP Candidate Dismisses Surveillance Complaints, PPP Candidate Claims Election Meddling

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) presidential candidate stood by the surveillance actions of the state corruption investigation agency, while his main opposition People Power Party(PPP) rival called it election meddling.

On Thursday, DP candidate Lee Jae-myung defended the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO), saying while it should limit phone record inquiries to only when necessary, acting in accordance with law shouldn’t be called surveillance.

Controversy has been growing around the CIO checking the phone records of opposition politicians, journalists and members of the general public.

The DP also claimed that the prosecution, when PPP candidate Yoon Suk Yeol was chief prosecutor, gathered two-point-82 million sets of phone records.

Yoon accused the ruling camp of attempting to deflect by comparing the CIO’s actions to the prosecution, which investigates more than one million criminal cases each year. He claimed that checking opposition politicians' records is election meddling.

CIO chief Kim Jin-wook is scheduled to attend a parliamentary committee meeting Thursday afternoon to respond to questions over the actions.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >