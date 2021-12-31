DP Candidate Dismisses Surveillance Complaints, PPP Candidate Claims Election Meddling

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) presidential candidate stood by the surveillance actions of the state corruption investigation agency, while his main opposition People Power Party(PPP) rival called it election meddling.On Thursday, DP candidate Lee Jae-myung defended the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO), saying while it should limit phone record inquiries to only when necessary, acting in accordance with law shouldn’t be called surveillance.Controversy has been growing around the CIO checking the phone records of opposition politicians, journalists and members of the general public.The DP also claimed that the prosecution, when PPP candidate Yoon Suk Yeol was chief prosecutor, gathered two-point-82 million sets of phone records.Yoon accused the ruling camp of attempting to deflect by comparing the CIO’s actions to the prosecution, which investigates more than one million criminal cases each year. He claimed that checking opposition politicians' records is election meddling.CIO chief Kim Jin-wook is scheduled to attend a parliamentary committee meeting Thursday afternoon to respond to questions over the actions.