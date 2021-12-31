Drivers that Cause Accidents While High to Pay Max. 150 Mln Won Deductible

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting in the new year, people who cause a traffic accident while driving under the influence of drugs will have to cover up to 150 million won in medical and other expenses for the victims.The Financial Supervisory Service(FSS) announced on Thursday that it made revisions to standard clauses for car insurance, intending to enhance the driver's responsibility while increasing compensation for the victim.This comes after a driver, while hallucinating after drug use, crashed into two vehicles in Busan in September 2020. The driver fled, causing another collision of seven vehicles.While the insurance company paid 810 million won in medical expenses for nine victims, the driver didn't cover any costs as there were no clauses on driving under the influence of drugs, only alcohol.In addition, starting July next year, people who cause accidents in a hit-and-run, while drunk or while driving without a license will have to cover a maximum of 170 million won, up from the current 15 million won.