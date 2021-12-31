Menu Content

DP Lawmaker Says S. Korea, US Agreed on End-of-Ward Declaration Draft

Written: 2021-12-30 14:08:29Updated: 2021-12-30 16:33:12

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling Democratic Party(DP) lawmaker and confidant of the president, Youn Kun-young, said the government has completed negotiations with the U.S. on a draft of the end-of-war declaration.

His remarks came during an interview on an MBC radio program where he added that progress is being made with China on the declaration but there has been no clear response from North Korea.

On rising speculations that the leaders of the two Koreas won't be attending the Beijing Winter Olympics, Youn said although South Korea's plan to foster peace through dialogue at the Games looks unlikely, jumping to conclusions should be avoided.

Regarding opposition parties' criticism of the collection of phone records by the Corruption Investigation Office For High-ranking Officials(CIO), he said looking at phone numbers is not problematic. 

Youn added that over two-point-eight million phone numbers were viewed by the prosecution when People Power Party presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol was the prosecutor-general.

When asked about DP presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung's recent support ratings, the lawmaker said Lee looks to have regained ground and has picked up momentum to solidify his lead.
