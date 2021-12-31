Menu Content

Construction Begins on 2nd 3,600-Ton-Class SLBM Submarine

Written: 2021-12-30 14:32:58Updated: 2021-12-30 14:50:59

Photo : YONHAP News

Construction has begun on a three-thousand-600-ton-class submarine, which will mark the fifth military submarine to be built in South Korea. 

The Defense Acquisition Program Administration(DAPA) held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for the second unit of the Changbogo-III Batch-II class submarine.

The Changbogo-III project aims to build next generation subs using South Korean technology. Its previous unit, Batch-I, was successfully delivered to the Navy in August, last year.

The three-thousand-600-ton Batch-II is an 89-meter-long and nine-point-six-meter-wide diesel propelled submarine with enhanced combat capabilities and sonar systems. 

It will be the world's second submarine powered by a lithium battery, which can carry up to ten vertical launch tubes for submarine-launched ballistic missiles(SLBM). Construction is expected to be completed by 2026, and the vessel will be handed over to the Navy in 2028.
