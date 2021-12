Photo : YONHAP News

Amid rising controversy over expanding the COVID-19 pass system to youth, the government is reportedly considering delaying the implementation by one month.Details will likely be disclosed on Friday, along with an announcement on social distancing rules, which are set to expire on January 2.The government had initially planned to apply the system to young people from February, but faced strong opposition from students, parents and related parties, prompting the education ministry to revise measures.As of 12 a.m. Thursday, over 49 percent of 12 to 17-year olds have been fully vaccinated.The average number of COVID-19 infections among kindergarten, elementary, middle and high school students stood at roughly 730 per day for the last week, dropping by around 226 from the week before.