Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Exchange says it will hold opening ceremony for the 2022 stocks and derivatives market at 9:35 a.m. on January 3 on the market floor of its premises in Yeouido.Korea's leading financial figures, including the Chairman of the Financial Services Commission Koh Seung-beom, Korea Exchange Chairman and CEO Sohn Byung-doo, and Chairman of the Korea Financial Investment Association Na Jae-chul will attend the event.The securities, KOSDAQ and KONEX markets will open an hour later than usual, at 10 a.m.Markets will close at 3:30 p.m.