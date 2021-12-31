N. Korea Discusses Foreign Policy Directions on S. Korea, US

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea is pinning down details on major policies for next year at the ongoing key plenary of the ruling Workers' Party, which will include defense and foreign policies towards South Korea and the U.S.New foreign policy directions are expected to be announced on the last day of the meeting, the date of which has not been made public.Pyongyang's Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said Thursday that members of the Central Committee's political bureau are guiding research and discussions of major policy directions by each department.Experts noted that North Korea has divided up discussions according to each department, a system first seen in January this year.Although North Korea did not unveil specific names of these departments, a picture showing a meeting held by the head of the United Front Department Kim Yong-Chol, the head of the International Department Kim Song-nam and Foreign Minister Ri Son-kwon indicated they discussed foreign policy directions, including those towards South Korea and the U.S.The unification ministry said this marks the first time Pyongyang has created a separate department for foreign policy.