Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will deliver the last New Year's address of his term at 10 a.m. January 3 at the presidential office.President Moon will exchange New Year's greetings with various heads of state, senior politicians and business leaders through video conferences following his 20-minute address.According to a senior presidential official Thursday, the key message of the address will focus on overcoming crisis and Korea’s shift to a leading nation.President Moon is also expected to unveil the five major national tasks for the future while emphasizing the importance of national unity.