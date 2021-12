Domestic Military Confirms Another Omicron Case, Total Climbs to 4

An Air Force unit in Osan, Gyeonggi Province has confirmed another omicron infection raising the total to three out of its eight COVID-19 cases.



According to an government official who declined to be identified, one additional person is currently being tested for the new strain.



For the military on the whole, omicron cases currently stand at four with the addition of the one in Osan.



On Thursday, the military added 28 COVID-19 infections, 25 of which were breakthroughs.



This raises the accumulated caseload among troops to three-thousand-235, of which 44-point-four percent are breakthrough cases.