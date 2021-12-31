Sports Overseas Footballers to Join Training for Women's Asian Cup

Overseas-based South Korean football players will join training at home ahead of the Asian Football Federation (AFC) Women's Asian Cup to take place next month in India.



The Korea Football Association said Thursday that Ji So-yun and Lee Geum-min will take part in the national team's training scheduled for Sunday at Namhae Sports Park in South Gyeongsang Province.



Cho So-hyun and Lee Young-ju will join the team on January 11 to prepare for the kick off on the 20th.



The final roster of players taking part in the tournament will be announced on January 10 and the team will leave for India on the 15th.



South Korea, 18th in women's FIFA rankings, is placed in Group C with Japan, Vietnam and Myanmar.



The Women's Asian Cup will continue through February 6. Korea's best performance to date was a third place finish in 2003.