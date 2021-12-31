Pres. Office Declines to Comment on CIO as It's an Independent Agency

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office says it's not appropriate to comment on issues concerning the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) stressing the CIO is an independent agency.A key official at the top office made the remark when asked by reporters Thursday about the main opposition party's demand for a statement from President Moon Jae-in related to revelations that the CIO checked phone records of opposition lawmakers including the People Power Party's presidential candidate.The official said CIO chief Kim Jin-wook will appear before parliament on Thursday and is expected to convey his stance.Reporters repeatedly asked whether the president should address the matter, even if the CIO is independent given that the Moon administration set up the agency in the first place to fight corruption.But the official said there are no plans to do so and reiterated the CIO chief will likely offer an explanation.The main opposition party's election campaign chief Kim Chong-in said earlier that he strongly demands President Moon address the controversy on this matter.PPP floor leader Kim Gi-hyeon also asked for a meeting with Moon, vowing to demand clear measures from the president regarding the allegations.