Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling Democratic Party(DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung on Friday will visit a hospital in Gyeonggi Province that specializes in treating COVID-19 patients, to support health care workers and seek ways to improve operations.The privately-run hospital in the northern Gyeonggi city of Goyang with around 200 beds recently decided to mobilize all its resources to focus on treating the infection.Later in the day, Lee will hold a press conference at party headquarters to introduce a campaign to gather policy ideas from the public for his "Small but Definite Happiness" program.On Saturday, Lee's camp plans to release a video of the candidate on a YouTube channel on pets to discuss his policies concerning the well-being of domesticated animals.