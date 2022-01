Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition People Power Party(PPP) presidential candidate Yoon Suk Yeol will visit a temple in North Chungcheong Province on Friday, to seek support from the Buddhist community.After attending a ceremony at Guinsa Temple, Yoon will wrap up his three-day tour of the southeastern city of Daegu, the surrounding North Gyeongsang Province and central North Chungcheong Province, before returning to Seoul.At 12:00 a.m. Saturday, the first day of the year 2022, the candidate will visit a container loading dock at Incheon New Port to show support for workers on the frontlines of the nation's exports.Yoon is also scheduled to pay tribute at the Seoul National Cemetery Saturday morning, then announce the launch of an online platform to help voters better understand his campaign pledges.