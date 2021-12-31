Menu Content

PM Kim: COVID-19 Pills Could Roll Out in as Early as 2 Weeks

Written: 2021-12-31 13:06:34Updated: 2021-12-31 15:15:01

PM Kim: COVID-19 Pills Could Roll Out in as Early as 2 Weeks

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Friday that doctors may start prescribing oral medication to treat COVID-19 for at-home patients as early as two weeks from now.

Visiting the Seoul Medical Center, Kim said the pills will help to better manage patients and improve medical services. Currently some 30-thousand infected people are being treated at home and Kim said at-home treatment is becoming the norm.

He unveiled plans to increase the number of medical facilities that oversee at-home patients to 300 and secure more than 70 outpatient treatment centers.

Kim promised more efforts to facilitate an emergency transport system to ensure around-the-clock medical care and hospitalization for patients at home. 

Regarding social distancing measures being extended by two more weeks, the prime minister asked for understanding from small business owners and the self-employed.

He expressed hope that the nation will completely overcome the pandemic and fully settle into normal life in the new year.
