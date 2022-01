Photo : YONHAP News

Starting January 3 for two weeks, movie theaters and performance halls can accept customers until 9 p.m.In extending current distancing measures by two more weeks, health authorities on Friday also announced slight changes to operating hours for cinema and performance venues.Until now, these places could operate only until 10 p.m. The rule was scrapped and replaced by the new guideline of accepting spectators until 9 p.m. However, movies and shows still must end before midnight.Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol said the revised rule, valid for two weeks until January 16, took into consideration the relatively low infection risk at theaters and performance halls and also the special nature of their operating hours.These sites are subject to the COVID-19 pass system, which allows entry to fully vaccinated customers or those with a negative test that was taken within 48 hours.