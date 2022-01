Photo : Getty Images Bank

South Korea emitted a total of 701-point-three million tons of greenhouse gas in 2019, falling short of the government's annual reduction target.The environment ministry's Greenhouse Gas Inventory and Research Center said on Friday that 2019 emissions dipped three-point-five percent since 2018.The decline, however, did not meet the minimum four-point-17-percent annual reduction that Seoul pledged under the 2030 Nationally Determined Contribution(NDC).A drop in power plant emissions largely contributed to the overall decrease, from 268-point-five million tons in 2018 to 248-point-seven million tons in 2019. Use of alternative ozone-depleting substances(ODS) tumbled 28-point-three percent.This puts gas emissions per individual at 13-point-six tons, down three-point-seven percent from 2018.