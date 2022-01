Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul City held its year-end bell-ringing ceremony virtually in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.Fourteen people including Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and ten representatives of the citizens of Seoul gathered at Bosingak Pavilion in central Seoul on New Year's Eve and rang the bell 33 times.Tokyo Olympics gold medalist archer An San, actor O Yeong-su from the "Squid Game" series and rapper Lee Young-ji were among the bell ringers.The event was streamed live on TV, YouTube and Facebook from 11:30 p.m.It marks the second year the bell-ringing ceremony has been called off due to the pandemic.