Politics

Moon Hopes Presidential Election will Offer Promise of Hope

Written: 2022-01-01 13:04:30Updated: 2022-01-01 14:03:35

Photo : YONHAP News

In a New Year's Day message, President Moon Jae-in said he hopes the presidential election in March will offer the promise of hope for the future for the Korean people. 

In a social media post Saturday, he said the world is changing at a fast pace and Korea must respond to a new global order and lead changes in the economy and way of life.

Moon hoped for the country to make a big leap forward in the year of the black tiger.

He also thanked healthcare workers, small business owners and the public and promised to do his best until his term ends.

In his first official appointment of 2022, President Moon visited the Seoul National Cemetery Saturday morning together with the prime minister and other Cabinet members.

He laid flowers and burned incense, followed by a silent tribute to pay respect to the country's fallen heroes. 

On Monday, he will give his New Year's address at the presidential office.
