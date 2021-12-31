Presidential Candidates Visit Cemetery, Seaports on New Year's Day

Photo : YONHAP News

Presidential candidates have kicked off the new year by visiting the Seoul National Cemetery.Ruling Democratic Party's Lee Jae-myung wrote in the visitors log his pledge to build a unified, new country.Earlier he watched the year's first sunrise at an event at Nodeul Island in Seoul with his wife and hoped for this year to be free of COVID-19 suffering.In the afternoon, he is visiting Busan New Port to observe the first vessel setting sail in the new year and offer encouragement.Main opposition People Power Party candidate Yoon Suk Yeol also visited the cemetery on Saturday and wrote in the guestbook his vow to restore common sense and usher in a hopeful future.Party chairman Lee Jun-seok, who accompanied Yoon, responding to reporters, again reiterated that he has no plans to return to the campaign committee from which he resigned over an internal feud.Earlier in the day, Yoon visited a container terminal at Incheon New Port and met with workers there.In the afternoon, he will chair an election committee meeting and launch a website introducing his campaign pledges.Justice Party presidential candidate Sim Sang-jung paid her respects at Moran cemetery park in Namyangju. People's Party candidate Ahn Cheol-soo also visited the Seoul National Cemetery and, commenting on his rising approval rating, said the public wants a competent and moral leader.