N. Korea Year-end Party Meeting Skips Messages on S. Korea, US

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea discussed relations with South Korea and the U.S. during a major Workers' Party meeting to mark the end of the year, but did not disclose any details.The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said Saturday a five-day plenary meeting of the party's Central Committee ended Friday. It quoted leader Kim Jong-un's as saying that the meeting laid out the principles and tactical direction the North should abide by regarding inter-Korean ties and overseas projects in relation to the ever-changing global political environment.He said the country will again face a heavy responsibility as it realizes the strategic importance of projects for the new year.Strategies on how to set relations with the U.S. were discussed at the plenary meeting, but Pyongyang stopped short of providing details.The KCNA meanwhile gave a concrete report about the economy and agriculture, an indicator the regime will focus on domestic livelihood matters over foreign relations.Kim Jong-un also said boosting defense capabilities is necessary due to the growing instability of the military situation surrounding the Korean Peninsula.On COVID-19, the North placed top priority on antivirus efforts, calling it "the most important task," which likely implies the continuation of strict border closures until infection risks decline.