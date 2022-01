KBS News 9, the prime time news program airing at 9 p.m., will hold interviews with four presidential candidates next week.One candidate will appear each day from Monday to Thursday for an in-depth discussion with news anchor Lee So-jeong.The four candidates are Democratic Party's Lee Jae-myung, People Power Party's Yoon Suk Yeol, Justice Party's Sim Sang-jung and Ahn Cheol-soo of the People's Party.They are expected to convey their stances on issues concerning politics, economy, society, national security and diplomacy. They will also answer questions from viewers gathered through social media.Viewers can submit questions they want to ask the candidates through the official KBS News accounts on YouTube, Naver Band, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.