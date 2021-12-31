Presidential Poll: Lee Leads Yoon 39.3% to 27.3%

Photo : YONHAP News

With about two months until the March 9 presidential election, a new poll shows that the ruling Democratic Party's Lee Jae-myung, leads his rival from the main opposition People Power Party, Yoon Suk Yeol, by more than ten percentage points.The KBS poll, conducted from Wednesday to Friday, asked one-thousand people which candidate they would vote for if the election was held the next day.In the hypothetical race, Lee received 39-point-three percent, leading by 12 percentage points over Yoon, who garnered 27-point-three percent.The two candidates had been in a fierce neck-and-neck race within the margin of error, but Lee saw his support rating jump by over five percentage points, while Yoon saw his rating plunge over six percentage points compared to the previous poll conducted 12 days ago.Ahn Cheol-soo of the minor opposition People's Party climbed to third place with eight-point-one percent, while Sim Sang-jung of the progressive Justice Party received three-point-two percent.Seven out of ten people said they would continue their support for the candidates, but among voters in their 20s and younger, seven out of ten said they may change their mind.Nearly 50 percent of the respondents said an opposition presidential candidate should be supported to deliver a verdict against the current administration, while 41-point-seven percent threw their support behind the ruling party remaining in power.As for the current administration, the approval rating for President Moon Jae-in marked 44-point-nine percent.The poll by Hankook Research has a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.The poll questions and results are available on the KBS website (https://news.kbs.co.kr/datafile/2022/01/01/311111641014183263.pdf).