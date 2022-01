Photo : YONHAP News

Starting Monday, the government will apply a six-month validity period on COVID-19 vaccination certificates.The certificates, which are required to enter multi-use facilities such as restaurants and cafes, will become invalid 180 days, or roughly six months, after the primary vaccination. The quarantine passes become valid again immediately after the third shot.People with invalid certificates will set off a bell when entering facilities, which prompts facility operators to block their entrance.People may check the validity of their vaccination certificates from COOV, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency's smartphone application, as well as other apps operated by Naver, Kakao and Toss Bank.In case of the third shot, people have to manually input the information by themselves in order to renew their certificate.