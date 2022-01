Photo : KBS News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has reportedly visited the mausoleum of his late father and grandfather, the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, in his first public activity this year.According to the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Sunday, Kim visited the palace in Pyongyang along with top officials of the ruling Workers' Party on Saturday, the first day of 2022.The KCNA said Kim paid tribute at the palace where his grandfather and the North's founder Kim Il-sung, and his father Kim Jong-il lie in state.Kim was accompanied by senior party officials, including Choe Ryong-hae, Jo Yong-won and Kim Tok-hun. The leader's influential sister, Kim Yo-jong, was also seen among them.Kim has paid tribute at the palace on New Year’s Day every year since 2013, except 2018.