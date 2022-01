Photo : KBS News

The price of eating out rose by the steepest pace in over a decade in December last year.According to Statistics Korea on Sunday, the food-away-from-home, or restaurant purchases, increased four-point-eight percent in December from a year earlier.It marks the largest gain in ten years and three months since September 2011.Galbitang (beef rib soup) and beef at restaurants jumped ten percent and seven-and-a-half percent on-year, respectively last month. Gimbap (rice roll) and ramyeon, both popular and traditionally inexpensive food, gained six-point-six percent and five-point-five percent, each.Of the 39 food items at restaurants, only coffee saw its price remain unchanged in December.For the entire 2021, the price of eating out grew two-point-eight percent on-year, the largest gain since 2018, when it rose three percent.