S. Korea to Remain under Tightened Social Distancing for 2 More Weeks

The country will remain under current social distancing rules for another two weeks starting Monday with some adjustments.Under current protocols, which were due to expire on Sunday, up to four people can gather for private meetings nationwide regardless of vaccination status.Restaurants, coffee shops, karaoke rooms, indoor sport facilities and nightlife establishments should close at 9:00 p.m., while video arcades, casinos and internet cafes are allowed to operate until 10 p.m.Movie theaters and concert halls were previously banned from operating after 10 p.m., but will now be allowed to stay open until 12 a.m., so long as they accept no new customers after 9 p.m.Starting Monday, people entering department stores, large retail and discount stores measuring three-thousand square meters or more must show either a vaccination record or a negative PCR test result. This will be fully applied from next Monday after a one-week grace period.