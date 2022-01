Photo : YONHAP News

Over one-thousand people have filed a collective suit against the government requesting a move to nullify the COVID-19 pass system.A total of one-thousand-23 citizens filed the suit on Friday with the Seoul Administrative Court against Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol and Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency Commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong.The plaintiffs also filed a separate injunction for a temporary suspension of the system.They claimed that the government is forcing people to get COVID-19 vaccines that have not gone through sufficient clinical tests by imposing restrictions on unvaccinated people in their use of public facilities such as restaurants and cafes.Under an administrative order, the COVID-19 pass system requires people to present proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test issued within 48 hours before entry to access multi-use facilities.