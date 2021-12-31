Gov't to Spend 6.4 Tln Won in R&D Projects in 2022

Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to spend more than six-point-four trillion won this year in research and development(R&D) projects, increasing support for the development of carbon neutrality technology and space projectiles.The Ministry of Science and ICT unveiled the budget on Sunday in its 2022 comprehensive plan for R&D projects in science and ICT.The ministry allocated a total of six-point-42 trillion won for this year's R&D projects, up more than 600 billion won, or eleven-point-six percent, from a year earlier.The ministry earmarked around five trillion won for science and technology and one-point-37 trillion won for ICT.Of the budget, the government plans to pour one-point-28 trillion won into securing key technology to achieve carbon neutrality and expanding support for promising areas to boost growth.The ministry will also spend 172-point-seven billion won to advance the country's space projectiles and launch its own space rocket. It allocated over two trillion won for basic research, up eleven-point-eight percent from a year earlier.