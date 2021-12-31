Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Presidential Candidates Woo Voters with Election Pledges

Written: 2022-01-03 09:25:02Updated: 2022-01-03 09:53:00

Presidential Candidates Woo Voters with Election Pledges

Photo : KBS News

Presidential candidates of the rival parties continued campaigning over the weekend, unveiling election pledges to woo young voters and small business owners. 

Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) said on social media Sunday that he will sharply increase support for people living in monthly rental housing and reduce the burden of these expenses for young people.  

In particular, Lee pledged to offer a retroactive tax deduction for monthly rent, allowing people to receive a deduction for rent paid up to five years ago. 

Also on Sunday, Yoon Suk Yeol from the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) unveiled a pledge of "half-price rental fees" for small businesses. 

Yoon said that the government will first offer loans for small business owners and self-owned businesses and if the loans are used for rental fees and utility bills, the government will pay 50 percent of the amount.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >