Presidential Candidates Woo Voters with Election Pledges

Photo : KBS News

Presidential candidates of the rival parties continued campaigning over the weekend, unveiling election pledges to woo young voters and small business owners.Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) said on social media Sunday that he will sharply increase support for people living in monthly rental housing and reduce the burden of these expenses for young people.In particular, Lee pledged to offer a retroactive tax deduction for monthly rent, allowing people to receive a deduction for rent paid up to five years ago.Also on Sunday, Yoon Suk Yeol from the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) unveiled a pledge of "half-price rental fees" for small businesses.Yoon said that the government will first offer loans for small business owners and self-owned businesses and if the loans are used for rental fees and utility bills, the government will pay 50 percent of the amount.