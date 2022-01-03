Menu Content

Daily New COVID-19 Cases Below 4,000 for Second Day

2022-01-03

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily new COVID-19 cases remained below four-thousand for the second straight day, but the number of critical cases stayed over one-thousand for the second week.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said Monday that three-thousand-129 new infections were reported throughout the previous day, raising the accumulated caseload to 642-thousand-207.

Of the new cases, two-thousand-993 were local transmissions while 136 were from overseas.

The daily tally dropped by over 700 from a day ago and over one-thousand from a week ago amid tougher social distancing measures. The figure fell below four-thousand for the first time in five weeks for a Monday.
 
However, the number of patients in serious or critical condition marked one-thousand-15. The figure remained above one-thousand for the 14th consecutive day, though it continued to drop for the third day in a row.

Thirty-six more people died of the virus, raising the accumulated death toll to five-thousand-730. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-89 percent.

The number of omicron infections rose by 111 to a total of one-thousand-318.
