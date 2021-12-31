Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Daily Average of New COVID-19 Cases in US Nears 400,000

Written: 2022-01-03 10:08:42Updated: 2022-01-03 11:11:54

Daily Average of New COVID-19 Cases in US Nears 400,000

Photo : YONHAP News

Average daily new COVID-19 cases in the United States approached 400-thousand amid the rapid spread of the omicron variant. 

According to the Washington Post on Sunday, the seven-day average of new daily cases came to 396-thousand-490, a two-fold increase from a week ago. 

The New York Times reported that as of Saturday, the daily average of new infections in the U.S. over the past 14 days reached 386-thousand-920, with the average daily death toll marking one-thousand-240 deaths over the period.

According to the tally by Johns Hopkins University on Sunday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. soared to over 55 million, and the nationwide death toll surpassed 825-thousand. 

Top U.S. pandemic advisor Anthony Fauci said on Sunday that the U.S. is experiencing an almost vertical increase in cases as omicron sweeps the country, calling the soaring infection rate "really unprecedented."
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >