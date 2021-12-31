Prime Minister: COVID-19 Quarantine Not Up for Political Compromise

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum says quarantine cannot be subject to a political compromise as it is intended to protect the lives and safety of all people.Kim made the remark during the first COVID-19 response meeting of the new year on Monday in Seoul.He noted that many people are concerned quarantine measures could be swayed to line up with politics, as the nation is set to hold a presidential and local elections in the first half of the year.The prime minister instructed public officials to maintain a neutral stance and refrain from any attempts to use antivirus measures as a political tool. He also called on quarantine-related officials to draft new strategies amid the fast-changing virus situation.Kim then urged the public to continue to abide by quarantine rules voluntarily and responsibly. He said the public had followed social distancing guidelines each time the nation faced a crisis in the pandemic, and thanks to such efforts, South Korea was able to overcome every obstacle.