Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum has asked civil servants to maintain political neutrality and discipline as the nation is set to hold a presidential and local elections in the first half of the year.The prime minister made the call on Monday in his remarks at the opening ceremony for the new year in Seoul.Kim called on public officials to refrain from any deeds that may cause a misunderstanding ahead of elections.He warned that the government will sternly deal with actions to produce and provide materials on state policies via unofficial channels or methods.The prime minister also called for public officials to focus on supporting vulnerable groups in society while aiding in the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.