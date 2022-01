Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has stressed the importance of relying on its own strength in the new year as it did last year.The official newspaper of the North’s ruling Workers’ Party, the Rodong Sinmun, said Monday that self-reliance is the fundamental guarantee for the nation to victoriously go forth in what it called the “aggressive” journey of the new year.The paper described self-reliance as the “sword of state victory” and the philosophy North Korea has come to adopt in its struggle against the unprecedented plight of last year.The article said last year the nation witnessed one unprecedented crisis after another, adding that efforts to overcome major challenges will be required this year as well.With the statement, the paper was apparently stressing the need to follow through on decisions made by the ruling party for the new year through being self-reliant.