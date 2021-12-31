In New Year's Address, Moon Hopes Presidential Election Will be One of Unity

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in says he hopes the upcoming presidential election, which will determine the nation's future, will not be a race of hostility and division but that of unity.Moon made the remark in his final New Year’s Address at the presidential office in Seoul on Monday.The president once again pushed for the country's "unity", as was underlined when he granted a special pardon to former President Park Geun-hye last month.Saying the nation has a successful history of overcoming hardship through unity and cooperation, Moon stressed the need for the country to again come together in heading toward the future.On his administration’s achievements, Moon said it advanced after overcoming numerous challenges, adding that it institutionalized the reform of powerful agencies so that they wouldn’t reign over the people.By boosting the freedom of the press and human rights, the president said his government led the nation to join the ranks of fully democratic countries.Stressing that South Korea has become the most successful country in the world over the past seven decades, Moon cited that it is the only country in the world to see its status rise from a developing economy to a developed economy after World War Two.The president then vowed to do his best until the end of his term to provide the groundwork for the incoming government to make bigger leaps.He pledged best efforts to provide compensation and support to small businesses hard hit by the pandemic, as he cited that the nation will introduce oral COVID-19 medication this month.Moon also promised to exert all-out efforts in securing housing stability so as to not pass on housing-related challenges to the next government.