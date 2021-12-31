Feminist Politician Resigns from Yoon's Camp amid Internal Discord

Photo : YONHAP News

A young feminist politician who was recruited as a senior member of main opposition People Power Party(PPP) presidential candidate Yoon Suk Yeol's camp has resigned amid discord within the party.In a social media post on Monday, Shin Ji-ye said she had joined the camp two weeks ago resolved to fight for an administrative change in her role as senior deputy chair of the Saesidae Preparatory Committee. The committee sits directly under Yoon.Facing criticism from both sides of the political aisle, the 31-year-old said there was even stronger resistance from within the PPP. She claimed that party chair Lee Jun-seok had warned her not to do anything damaging and blamed her for a drop in Yoon's support rating.Shin accused Lee of neglecting to support the candidate, causing controversy following his departure from the election committee and accepting sexual bribery, all things she said would work in favor of the ruling Democratic Party(DP).Launching her political and civic career in 2004 as the head of a youth movement, Shin had often clashed over gender issues with Lee.While Yoon recruited Shin in an apparent move to widen his appeal among young women voters, the decision was widely considered to have triggered a significant fall in support from young men in their 20s.