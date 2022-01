Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition People Power Party(PPP) presidential candidate Yoon Suk Yeol has suspended the rest of his official schedule for Monday as his election committee is set to undergo an overhaul.Lee Yang-soo, the committee chief spokesperson, said Yoon called off his engagements to deliberate on how to reform the committee, after attending the opening of the Korea Exchange for the new year in the morning.This comes after Kim Chong-in, the committee general chairman, announced a general restructuring of the committee in order to line up with the public's wishes.Kim told reporters that resignations of senior committee leaders will be among measures to be considered.The move follows a significant drop in support for Yoon, which followed PPP Chairman Lee Jun-seok's exit from the committee.