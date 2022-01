Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling Democratic Party(DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung on Monday called for universal state support and compensation for the general public after heightened social distancing.Lee made the call while responding to a question about the necessity for universal COVID-19 relief to be included in the extra budget under review at the National Assembly.The candidate, however, emphasized that giving priority to those most in need according to the size of the extra budget will be the basic principle. He added the payouts would depend on cooperation from the government and the opposition party.Last month, Lee promised his government would take full responsibility for vaccine side effects, unless there's proof of absence of casuality. He also pledged to fully explain the efficacy and safety of vaccinating minors and to compensate those experiencing severe side effects.