Top 2 Pres. Candidates Attend Korea Exchange Opening for New Year

Presidential candidates of the country's two major political parties attended the opening of the Korea Exchange for 2022.Speaking at the ceremony on Monday, ruling Democratic Party's(DP) Lee Jae-myung called for transparency and fairness to increase market trust, by preventing stock manipulation, price control and other practices.The DP candidate pledged to seek new growth engines through investments, naming the tasks to tackle as the climate crisis, the pandemic and the digital transition to normalize the undervalued local capital market.Main opposition People Power Party's(PPP) Yoon Suk Yeol called to cut down red tape so that foreigners can more freely make long-term investments in the local market, despite uncertainties stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.The PPP candidate called for systematic and tax reforms to ensure that the public fully benefits from the outcome of investments made by retirement and personal pension operators.