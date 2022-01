Photo : YONHAP News

The Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) has established a new division to lead the nation’s development of space power.According to the JCS on Monday, the new unit brings together the Army, Navy and Air Force to work on forming space strategies.Referring to investments made by the U.S., China, Russia and Japan in expanding their space dominance, the JCS said it plans to expand manpower and organization and operate a military communications satellite.The announcement comes after Seoul and Washington terminated missile guidelines on the Korean Peninsula last year and follows Seoul's launch of its first Nuri space rocket in October.The military also plans to establish a space operations command by 2030.