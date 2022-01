Photo : YONHAP News

Manufacturing activity expanded for the 15th consecutive month in December, amid a recovery in exports.According to global market researcher IHS Markit on Monday, the purchasing managers' index(PMI) for the manufacturing sector was 51-point-nine in December, up one point from the previous month.The research firm assessed that there was accelerated improvement in the overall soundness of the sector, with new orders rising at the fastest pace in three months.Since surpassing the 50-point mark in October 2020, the index, which separates contraction from expansion, has continued to expand.Export orders, however, declined for the first time since September 2020, due largely to the COVID-19 resurgence, port congestion and lack of container availability.