Photo : YONHAP News

Suga, a member of K-pop boy band BTS, has fully recovered from COVID-19 and was released from isolation.According to the group's management agency Big Hit Music on Monday, the quarantine imposed on the 28-year-old was lifted at noon.Suga had tested positive for the virus on December 24, a day after he returned to South Korea from traveling in the U.S. following the group’s mega concerts in Los Angeles in late November and early December.He had been fully vaccinated and reportedly showed no serious symptoms.Two other members, RM and Jin, tested positive on December 25 and are expected to fully recover by as early as Tuesday, when they will hopefully be released from quarantine as well.